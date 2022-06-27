The Alabama A&M Bulldogs women’s basketball team could potentially lose one of their best players after All-SWAC forward Dariauna Lewis announced she is entering the transfer portal.

Prior to her time with Alabama A&M, Lewis began her college career at Missouri State where she played one season. She averaged 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 25 games before moving on to A&M.

Lewis made an immediate impact for the Bulldogs in the 2019-2020 season putting up 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

As a result of her production, Lewis was named the SWAC Newcomer of the Year and was selected to the All-SWAC First Team.

She took her game up a notch in the following year recording 17.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 16 games once again being named to the All-SWAC First Team.

Lewis ended her college career with a bang averaging 15.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 29 games being selected to the All-SWAC Second Team.

The All-SWAC performer ranked in the top 10 in points, rebounds and blocks in each of her three seasons at Alabama A&M, including her junior year in which she led in points and rebounds.