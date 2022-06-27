The Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s basketball team has made the biggest acquisition of the offseason signing one-time five-star center Maori Davenport.

Davenport, who was a Georgia recruit, is now the second Power 5 player to transfer to the Golden Lions in as many seasons along with former Texas A&M guard and reigning SWAC Newcomer of the Year Zaay Green.

Davenport won a gold medal as a member of the Team U-18 team in the FIBA Women’s Americas Championship.

She was selected to the All-State 5A First Team by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. ESPN ranked her a five-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class and eventually signed a letter of intent with Rutgers.

In her one season with Rutgers, Davenport averaged 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 29 games.

The five-star center then transferred to Georgia where she once again played just one season, playing 95 total minutes in 14 games.

Davenport stepped away from Georgia prior to the start of the 2022 season for personal reasons before ultimately deciding to enter the transfer portal in April.