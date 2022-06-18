Three-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist Allen Johnson was named North Carolina A&T director of track and field programs on Friday.

Johnson signed a four-year contract to guide the Aggies’ six track and field programs — men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.

“Allen has paid his dues and has earned the opportunity to head an elite track and field program with a rich history like the one at North Carolina A&T,” said athletic director Earl Hilton. “When looking for the person who can keep A&T track and field moving forward academically and as a top-10 program nationally with aspirations of winning national championships, it became apparent that coach Johnson was that individual.”

Johnson served six seasons as an assistant coach at North Carolina State, where he coached sprinters and hurdlers. During his time with the Wolfpack program, he also served as Team USA’s sprints and hurdles coach for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon this month.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to join the North Carolina A&T family, and I look forward to saying ‘Aggie Pride!’ many times,”‘ said Johnson. “I want to thank Chancellor (Harold) Martin and Mr. Hilton for putting tremendous faith in me and my ability to lead this program.

I also want to thank Duane Ross for his support. I’m really looking forward to this next chapter and continuing the success of North Carolina A&T track and field.”

Johnson also spent time at the University of Kentucky (2014-16), where he helped the Wildcat women finish second nationally during the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

During Johnson’s stint, Kentucky totaled five top-25 finishes between indoor and outdoor track and field. Individually, he guided Nick Anderson to a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2016 NCAA outdoor championships as Anderson went on to compete at USATF Olympic Team Trials. Before Kentucky, Johnson was an assistant at Air Force.

Before starting his coaching career, Johnson had a spectacular professional track and field career. In addition to his Olympic gold in the 110h in 1996, Johnson earned gold medals in the hurdles at seven IAAF World Championship meets.

Courtesy: North Carolina A&T Athletics