Legendary North Carolina A&T track and field director Duane Ross revealed that he received an Olympic-sized recruiting commitment even before starting at the University of Tennessee.

During an introductory press conference on Monday, Ross, who led the Aggies to a top three finish at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships and won National Coach of the Year honors, hinted that his son — three-time NCAA 400-meter champion and Olympic gold medalist, Randolph Ross Jr. — would be transferring to Knoxville.

Ross Jr., a junior, has one year of athletic eligibility remaining.

“I tell our guys all the time, you don’t want to live your life with regrets,” Ross explained in response to a question about his son’s future. “When you’re out there on the track, be disciplined and leave it all out there. Long story short, I don’t know what he is going to do, but he is in orange today if that says anything.”

Ross, who was named the new Tennessee track and field leader earlier this month, said his son wants to win a national title at the collegiate level.

“My heart goes out to him and my daughter (Jonah), who is also on the team,” said Ross. He wants to win a national championship. I have stressed to them since I’ve had them on my team that you don’t want to miss out on that.”