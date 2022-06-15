Jackson State could be on the verge of landing another five-star talent.

Peter Woods, a five-star class of 2023 defensive lineman from Alabaster, Alabama, recently narrowed his choices to Alabama, Florida, Clemson and Jackson State.

Woods is expected to announce his decision on July 8.

Woods said head coach Deion Sanders’ development of the football program influenced his decision to consider Jackson State.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Peter Woods has set his commitment date for July 8th, he tells @On3Recruits The Top 25 Player in the 2023 Class will choose between Alabama, Florida, Clemson, and Jackson State. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/MhU6jVDefz pic.twitter.com/pakAy5PLBN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 14, 2022

“The vision Coach Prime has for the program excites me,” Woods told On3. “The culture of the program centers a lot around the man and the player I want to become, and you’re getting developed by someone who’s already been there before.”

If the Tigers were to land Woods, he would be the second five-star the program has acquired.

Last December, Jackson State shocked the college football world by receiving a commitment from Suwanee, Georgia high school star Travis Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the country at the time for the 2022 class.