EUGENE, Ore. – Howard University women’s track & field program advanced a pair of entries to Saturday’s NCAA Outdoor Championships final round in Eugene, Ore. at Hayward Field.

Senior Jessica Wright set the tone with an automatic qualifying time of 57.35 in the 400-meter hurdles. Saturday’s race is set for 6:57 p.m. ET.

“It’s a blessing,” said Wright after the race. “It’s surreal. I’m just happy to compete one more time. I’m ready to get back out there and give it my all.”

Wright kept the momentum going, joining fellow classmates Jessika Gbai, Ameenah Saalih and Ozioma Scott in the 4×400 relay where they punched their ticket to Saturday’s final round, clocking in at 3:30.60, becoming the HU first relay team to reach the final round since 1988.

The 4×400 relay final is scheduled for 7:51 p.m. ET.

Gbai also competed individually in the 200-meter dash, falling just short of making Saturday’s final round with a 22.82 mark. The Philly native concludes her individual career, holding the school benchmark in the indoor and outdoor 200-meter dash while becoming a two-time All-American Honorable Mention.

