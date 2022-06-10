Photo: 247Sports

Former East Carolina quarterback recruit Walter Simmons III is returning to his home state of Florida following a commitment to play for Bethune-Cookman.

Simmons entered the transfer portal in April following the 2021 season without appearing in a single game for the Pirates.

An Orange Park, Florida native, Simmons previously played at Oakleaf High School where he was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state.

He totaled 5,745 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns along with 830 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns at Oakleaf High School.

Although Simmons’ career-high in passing yards came as a sophomore throwing for 2,187, his most efficient season was his senior year.

There, the Orange Park quarterback threw for 1,747 yards completing 55% of his passes.

Entering the college ranks as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021, Simmons held offers from Illinois, Virginia, Georgia State, Memphis, Marshall, Georgian Southern and Old Dominion.



