Former East Carolina quarterback recruit Walter Simmons III is returning to his home state of Florida following a commitment to play for Bethune-Cookman.

Simmons entered the transfer portal in April following the 2021 season without appearing in a single game for the Pirates.

An Orange Park, Florida native, Simmons previously played at Oakleaf High School where he was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state.

He totaled 5,745 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns along with 830 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns at Oakleaf High School.

Although Simmons’ career-high in passing yards came as a sophomore throwing for 2,187, his most efficient season was his senior year.

I would like to say thanks to all the coaches that recruited me. My recruitment has been shut down it’s time to go to work let’s ball on the beach all hail the wildcats!! @CoachTerrySims @coachcanales @BCUGridiron @BCUAthletics pic.twitter.com/hByVZRSC91 — Walter Simmons III (@waltersimmons_) June 10, 2022

There, the Orange Park quarterback threw for 1,747 yards completing 55% of his passes.

Entering the college ranks as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021, Simmons held offers from Illinois, Virginia, Georgia State, Memphis, Marshall, Georgian Southern and Old Dominion.