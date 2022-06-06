Grambling State pitcher Shemar Page added another accolade to his stellar 2022 season, being named to the Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I All-American Second Team.

Page, who was also named the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year, proved to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the entire country this season. Page finished the season ranked No. 2 in the nation with 143 strikeouts.

He posted an 8-5 record as a starter and also led the SWAC in ERA (2.60) and OBA (.193). Page was the only pitcher in the conference to hold opposing teams to a below .200 batting average. Page also tossed five complete games, which led the conference and ranked second nationally.

The highlight of Page’s season came on April 22, when he threw just the 34th perfect game in NCAA Division I history versus Alcorn State.

Page was also dangerous at the plate, batting .351 with 28 RBI, nine doubles, six triples and three home runs.

Courtesy: Grambling Athletics