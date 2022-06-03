KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Alabama State dropped its opener at the Knoxville Regional, falling to No. 1 national seed 10-0 Tennessee in front of a sell-out crowd at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday night.

Tennessee (54-7) jumped out early with a run in the second and that’s as close as the Hornets could get despite getting a runner to third in the top half of the second inning. The Hornets had four runners on including a runner at second in the top half of the ninth inning.

Alabama State (34-24) was held to four hits by three Tennessee pitchers, all by different players. Kyler McIntosh, Dilan Espinal, Christian Lopez, and Ian Matos each picked up a hit in the loss.

Breon Pooler, one of three pitchers used on the night for Alabama State, suffered the loss to fall to 10-3 on the season. He allowed three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Payton Harris lasted an inning and Osvaldo Mendez 2 1/3 innings in the loss.

Alabama State will face Georgia Tech in an elimination game on Saturday.

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics