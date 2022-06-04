The SWAC has added yet another FBS recruit to its ranks as former Arkansas defensive back Kevin Compton has announced he is transferring to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

A native of Pine Bluff, Compton attended Watson Chapel High School where he was a two-sport athlete, playing football and baseball.

Compton put up excellent numbers on the football field in all three phases. He recorded 12 total interceptions in his final two seasons, including 10 as a junior.

He played wide receiver on offense averaging 25.8 yards per reception scoring six touchdowns in his senior year.

Compton averaged 24.9 return yards as a senior as a kick returner, including a season-long 91-yard return.

He signed Arkansas as part of the 2020 class while also receiving offers from Louisiana-Lafayette and UT Martin.

In his two seasons with Arkansas, Compton played in just one game which came against UAPB.