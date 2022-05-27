BOWIE, Md. – Kyle Jackson will take over the Bowie State football program as interim head coach for the 2022 season, the school announced Thursday. Jackson had been promoted to defensive coordinator after spending the past five seasons as the recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach.

“I enthusiastically support the appointment of Coach Jackson as my successor. Under his leadership, Bowie State University football will continue to soar,” said former head coach Damon Wilson, who accepted the head coaching role at Morgan State. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach and develop him as a key member of my staff over the years. We have been able to build a solid coaching family at BSU, one that has the ability to lead young men, and I look forward to Coach Jackson building on the foundation that has been established.”

Clyde Doughty, Vice President for Athletics and Recreation, said Kyle Jackson is the right person to take on the leadership of the Bulldogs at this time. “Damon Wilson has left his mark providing sound leadership for the football program while being very intentional in developing young men academically and athletically,” said Doughty. “As a former student-athlete and BSU graduate, who has tutored under Coach Wilson for the last six years, Jackson is prepared for this opportunity. His transition into the interim head football coach position will provide continuity for the program and enable our student-athletes to continue their race to excellence in the classroom and on the field of competition.”

“Bowie State has been home to me since 2007! I’ve had the opportunity to play for and coach alongside Coach Wilson during his tenure here at Bowie State University,” said Jackson. Winning is important but so is building character and developing young men, which is something Coach Wilson always emphasized. I look forward to leading this program and continuing the tradition of winning on and off of the football field.”

Jackson will be entering his sixth season on the staff of his alma mater. The Baltimore, Md., native has been instrumental in the Bulldogs’ success since returning for his second stint. Prior to his return to BSU, Jackson spent the 2015 season at Division II Emporia State University as a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Jackson worked specifically with the defensive ends. He helped coach a defensive unit that increased their sack total from 18 in 2014 to 41.5 in 2015. The Hornets finished #7 in the nation after losing in the quarterfinals of the Division II NCAA Playoffs.

Before Emporia State, Jackson spent the 2014 season as an assistant to the Director of Football Operations at Georgia State University (FBS) where he gained a lot of knowledge of the game both on-and-off the field working closely with the recruiting coordinator and coaching staff.

A four-year starter (2007-2010) at the linebacker position for the Bulldogs, Jackson was known for his strong leadership and knowledge of the game, Jackson was named team captain in both the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Jackson was an influential leader on the 2009 defense that finished ranked No. 1 in the nation in total defense.

Jackson received his Bachelor of Science in Sport Management from Bowie State University. Jackson is a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.

Courtesy: Bowie State Athletics