Top recruit Morgan Price has committed to Fisk for its inaugural intercollegiate women’s gymnastics season. The 16-year-old gymnast had previously committed to the University of Arkansas, where her sister finished her first year on the team.

“When that opportunity came up for me, you know, the only thing on my mind was to support it because they did it for young people just like me,” Price said.

Price is a level 10 gymnast and Nastia Liukin Cup qualifier for the past two years. She has been doing gymnastics since the age of two, according to reports.

Price comes from an athletic family. Her father played for the Kansas City Royals and her sister is a gymnast for Arkansas.

Fisk announced in February its launch of a women’s gymnastics team. The school is the first HBCU to have a women’s gymnastics team.

Price says this is a sacrifice and an opportunity to pave the way for future Black gymnasts.