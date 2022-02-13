Fisk University announced Friday the launch of the first HBCU intercollegiate women’s artistic gymnastics team.

“Woman’s gymnastics exemplifies the values of Fisk University: determination, excellence, and a commitment to a more just and equitable future,” the university stated in an Instagram post. “These values have consistently been at the forefront of women’s gymnastics and Fisk could not be more excited to welcome these remarkable student-athletes to the campus starting this coming fall.”

Also read: Washington Wizards hold special practice at HBCU basketball gym

According to Fisk’s website in anticipation of the women’s gymnastics announcement, the university began securing scholarship funding for future student-athletes. The university also plans to host several clinics, conferences, and invitationals in partnership with organizations like Brown Girls do Gymnastics.

If you would like to donate to help build the gymnastics program you can do so here.

“ Your donation will help fund our vision for the first World-Class Gymnastics Program hosted by an HBCU,” Fisk stated.