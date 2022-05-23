The Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships are set to begin this Thursday and it will have a strong HBCU presence with 34 total athletes qualifying.

In addition, two schools have relay teams in five different events that qualified for the Nationals: Johnson C. Smith and Lincoln (MO).

Lincoln (MO) had the most selections of any school accounting for 19 of the HBCU athletes that qualified (10 men and nine women) and four of the five relay teams.

Of all the athletes selected, Reuben Nichols is the only one who has the best qualifying for their respective event posting a 46.15 in the 400 meters.

Lincoln is the only HBCU that has three athletes participating in the same individual event with Troy Whyte, Kewani Campbell, and Shanthamoi Brown all taking part in the 400-meter hurdles.

There are three athletes that will be participating in multiple individual events: Kizan David of Lincoln (MO) who qualified in the long jump and triple jump as well as Jamar Treasure of Lincoln (MO) and Ojoshua Bunton of Lane who each qualified in the 100 and 200 meters.

Elsewhere, the CIAA has nine athletes participating in the D2 Nationals. Johnson C. Smith leads the way with five, all of whom are men, including two who will participate in individual events (Justin Steele, 200; Warren Williams, 110 hurdles).

There are six athletes from the SIAC that have qualified led by Benedict with three. Benedict has two women who will take part in the triple jump (Jada David and Savionne Glover).