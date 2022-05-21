After showing out at the Big South conference track and field championships, North Carolina A&T women’s track team was stripped of its team title, the league announced Friday.

“The Big South Conference is aware of North Carolina A&T’s self-report of a violation to the NCAA involving an ineligible student-athlete that competed during the 2022 Outdoor Track & Field season, including the Conference Championship from May 9-11. Per Big South Conference policy, A&T is required to forfeit points the ineligible student-athlete helped earn during the Conference Meet, and the team standings have been adjusted appropriately to reflect this requirement.

“The adjustment changes North Carolina A&T’s team point total in the Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship to 180 points, with High Point now declared the 2022 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Champion following its 187 points accumulated in the Meet. A&T finishes as the Runner-up.

“In addition, Conference policy also states that Sasser Cup point allocation will be adjusted, and any records and honors achieved by the ineligible student-athlete during the Outdoor Track & Field season will be removed.”

In a statement, the school said the violations were self-reported and the unidentified athlete would remain ineligible.

Courtesy: Big South Conference