The Alcorn State football team lost a key piece to its secondary when defensive back Chris Daigre announced he will be transferring to the Braves’ SWAC West foe Grambling State.

Daigre announced he was entering the transfer portal on May 8 with three years of eligibility remaining.

He received an offer from Grambling State three days prior to announcing his commitment to the team.

Coming out of Scottlandsville High School in Baton Rouge in the class of 2020, Daigre received numerous offers from FCS and FBS programs before ultimately committing to Alcorn State.

Also read: All-MEAC running back Sy’veon Wilkerson transferring to Jackson State

He played his first season with the Braves last year posting a team-high 10 pass breakups along with 16 total tackles and 1.0 tackles for loss.

Daigre will be joining a Grambling State defense that added three defensive backs transferring from FBS programs (Devin Bush, Arkansas; Cameron Jones, SMU; Jaylen Martin, Cal).

Grambling State is coming off a season in which they finished 4-7 (3-5 in SWAC play) their first year with a losing record since 2013.

With Hue Jackson entering his first season as the Tigers’ head coach, Grambling State certainly look like a team to be reckoned with in the SWAC not just this year but for years to come.