Colin Kaepernick, one of three dignitaries to receive an honorary degree during commencement ceremonies at Morgan State University, had one poignant message for 2022 spring graduates.

Break down barriers to create paths of achievement for others.

“As I was sifting through Morgan State’s archives in preparation for these remarks, one theme that came up time and again was Morgan State’s transcendent belief in the power of service to others,” Kaepernick said Saturday. “The transcendent belief that in the service of others, we can elevate our entire community…the transcendent belief that you, the 2022 graduates of Morgan State University, can pry open the possibilities and break down barriers toward our shared liberation.”

Kaepernick was not able to attend the event in person, but his video message connected Morgan State’s history of student-led civic activism and public service with the achievements of the Class of 2022. He made an impassioned plea for each graduate to continue being vessels of positive change.

The current NFL free agent and social justice activist was recognized by the school for “individual, and collective, contributions to the progression of the Black narrative and pursuit of excellence.”