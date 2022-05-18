BALTIMORE — Morgan State University President David K. Wilson announced that Colin Kaepernick will be awarded an honorary degree during the 145th Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday.

“Leadership, Integrity, Innovation, Diversity, Excellence and Respect are more than just words that appear on the flags that adorn our campus, or words that we utter casually when reciting our core values, they represent the embodiment of who we are and what a Morgan graduate stands for,” said President Wilson. “With this notion in mind, we intentionally sought a collection of individuals who truly embody these principles, and thankfully we have assembled a trio of diverse voices who have bravely stood—and kneeled—for the betterment and advancement of the voiceless, the marginalized and the disenfranchised.”

Trailblazers within their respective fields and causes, Morgan’s honorary degree recipients have uniquely impacted the trajectory of the African-American story on the stage and screen, in higher education and the corporate arena, as well as on the field and in the community.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bestow honorary degrees to David E. Talbert, David Burton and Colin Kaepernick for their individual, and collective, contributions to the progression of the Black narrative and pursuit of excellence,” added Wilson.

Courtesy: Morgan State University