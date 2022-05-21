NORMAN, Okla. – Prairie View’s historic season came to an end in the elimination round of the NCAA Norman Regionals falling to Minnesota 13-1 in five innings.

Minnesota opened the game with seven runs in the bottom half of the first inning taking a 7-0 lead using a double and two home runs and a single to left center to score.

The Golden Gophers added two runs in the bottom of the second to advance their lead to 9-0. Minnesota added four more in the bottom of the fourth.

PVAMU was able to get on the board with one run in the top of the fifth when Destinee Smith hit an RBI fielder’s choice scoring Taliya Talley, who earned a free base being walked.

Cailin Massey earned the loss finishing the season with a 12-13 overall record.

The Lady Panthers concluded the season 20-30 overall and 16-8 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

Courtesy: Prairie View Athletics