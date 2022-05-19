BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grambling State’s Prince Moss has had a busy seven days.

The Bessemer, Alabama native walked across the stage during Grambling State’s commencement on May 12, receiving a degree in Criminal Justice and on Thursday, he received word that he officially qualified for the NCAA Division I East Preliminaries.

“We are very proud to have Prince here with us,” Grambling State assistant coach LaMonte Vaughn Jr., said. “He hasn’t let anything get in the way of competing at high levels in the SWAC. I know he’s looking forward to competing on a national stage.

“Guys like Prince can inspire performances in other areas. He has helped our sprinters and throwers, he’s helped the distance crew, he’s helped our recruiting efforts as well. We haven’t had a regional qualifier in a while and Prince’s performance is a signal we are moving in the right direction.”

Moss, who averaged 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds as a senior on the Tiger men’s basketball team, enters the East Preliminaries 32nd in the high jump after recording a jump at 2.11m at the Little Rock Twilight on April 15.

Four HBCUs will be competing in the high jump as Marvin Jones (North Carolina Central), Zayne Palomino (Alcorn State) and Guy Bond (Bethune-Cookman) join Moss in the event.

The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 25-28. Indiana University will host the East Preliminary and the University of Arkansas will host the West Preliminary. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which are held from June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.

