Former North Carolina A&T star Tarik Cohen, now NFL free-agent, suffered an injury during a training session that was live-streamed on his social media account.

Cohen, released in March by the Chicago Bears after sustaining an injury that forced him to miss parts of two seasons, clutched his leg after falling down during the workout that was streamed on Instagram.

The nature of the injury has not been disclosed.

Cohen played three full seasons with Chicago but made it to only three games in 2020 before severely injuring his knee. He missed the rest of that season and then was released by the Bears.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017 out of North Carolina A&T, Cohen was an All-Pro as a punt returner in 2018.

Known as “The Human Joystick,” Cohen was a three-time Offensive Player of the Year in the MEAC, had 1,588 rushing yards, and 19 touchdowns in his final college season at North Carolina A&T.

With the Aggies, he rushed for a conference record 5,619 yards in four seasons, with 61 total touchdowns.