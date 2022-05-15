The Bethune-Cookman football team made a key addition to its defense by adding three-star Western Illinois transfer defensive lineman Malik Burns.

Burns joins the Wildcats as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of Lackey High School in his home state of Maryland, Burns’s college career began at Temple in 2017 where he did not play a game.

He then transferred to Western Illinois going on to play two seasons. He recorded 32 total tackles (19 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks with the team.

Thankful to officially be a college graduate today & I appreciate all the coaches who reached out during my recruitment process. Excited to say I will be committing to Bethune Cookman University @BCUGridiron Let’s Work ! pic.twitter.com/ZV3AYjBeMY — Malik Burns (@leako224) May 15, 2022

Burns will look to make an immediate impact for a Bethune-Cookman team coming off its first losing season since 2016.

In their first season in the SWAC, the Wildcats finished with an overall record of 2-9, including a 2-6 conference record.