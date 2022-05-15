Another HBCU football player has been added to an NFL roster as former Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper signed with the Cleveland Browns.

He is the first of many HBCU quarterback prospects to be signed to an NFL team so far this offseason.

At the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Harper was invited to the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp.

He was one of two HBCU quarterbacks to receive an NFL rookie minicamp invite along with Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass, who was invited by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Braves quarterback made a name for himself in the 2019 season, his first as a full-time starter throwing for 2,954 passing yards tallying a SWAC leading 33 passing touchdowns along with six rushing touchdowns.

He was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year award going on to lead Alcorn State to its second straight SWAC championship.

This past season, Harper had yet another good showing, throwing for 1,792 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns to go along with four rushing touchdowns over eight games.