The 2022 Southwestern Athletic Champions Prairie View A&M softball team will head to Norman, Oklahoma for the NCAA Tournament to compete against Oklahoma.

The Cinderella team will face the defending national Champions the University of Oklahoma Sooners (49-2) on Friday, May 20 in Norman, Okla., at Marita Hynes Field. The field of teams in the regional is Minnesota (26-24-1) and Texas A&M, which will open the regional in a 4 p.m. matchup.

Also read: Prairie View captures 2022 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship

The Lady Panthers moved through the SWAC Tournament as the undefeated No. 2 seed in the western bracket, to face the No. 2 undefeated Alabama State. The two teams met in the semifinals as Prairie View picked up the 3-2 win sending them to the championship bracket.

PVAMU later beat Alabama State 9-1 in the winner-take-all finale to bring home the title.

Biviana Figueroa earned SWAC Tournament MVP honors. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Jerrica Rojas, and Cailin Massey.

Courtesy: Prairie View Athletics