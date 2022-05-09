PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – The Prairie View A&M Panthers claimed the 2022 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship title in impressive fashion on Saturday.

The Panthers finished the meet with 143 total points while Texas Southern (126) and Bethune-Cookman (120) finished in second and third place respectively.

The title gives PVAMU a sweep of league titles for track and field for the 2022 season as the Panthers also claimed the Indoor Track and Field title in February. It also marks the Panthers third title in the past four years that the event has been held.

Individually, Bethune-Cookman’s Carlin Berryhill was named the Most Outstanding Men’s Track Performer while Prairie View A&M’s Nathan Crawford-Wallis was named the Most Outstanding Men’s Field Performer.

Prairie View A&M’s Chris Clay was named Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to consecutive SWAC Men’s Outdoor Championship titles.

Coach of the Year

Chris Clay, Prairie View A&M

Most Outstanding Men’s Track Performer

Carlin Berryhill, Bethune-Cookman

Most Outstanding Men’s Field Performer

Nathan Crawford-Wallis, Prairie View A&M

Men’s Event All-Conference 110 Hurdles D David Richards, Bethune-Cookman

Frankly Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 100 Meter Dash D Nicholas Moseley, Alabama State

Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 400 Meter Dash D Franklyn Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1500 Meter Run D Isiah Johnson, Bethune-Cookman

Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff High Jump D Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman

Franklyn Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Discus Throw D Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman Shot Put D Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Franklyn Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Pole Vault D Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman

Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Long Jump D Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman

David Richard, Bethune-Cookman Javelin D Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman

Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Decathlon Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Michael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman 10, 000 Meters Jemal Wote, Prairie View A&M

Worthington Moore, Prairie View A&M 3000 Steeplechase Carlin Berryhill, Bethune-Cookman

Luis Delreal, Texas Southern 5000 Meter Run Jemal Wote, Prairie View A&M

Worthington Moore, Prairie View A&M 4×100 Meter Relay Bethune-Cookman

Jackson State 1500 Meter Run Jallah Galimah, Jackson State

Carlin Berryhill, Bethune-Cookman 110 Meter Hurdles Christian McNair-Jones, Jackson State

Jordan Thompson, Southern 400 Meter Hurdles Jaylyn Scott, Florida A&M

Jordan Thompson, Southern 400 Meter Dash Damon Cobbs, Prairie View A&M

Timothy Demeritt, Prairie View A&M 200 Meter Dash Kristopher Brown, Bethune-Cookman

Matthew Clarke, Alabama State 100 Meter Dash Kristopher Brown, Bethune-Cookman

Alexavier Monfries, Grambling State 800 Meter Run Nicholas Scott, Southern

Brandon Washington, Texas Southern 4×400 Meter Relay Southern

Texas Southern Shot Put Hezekiah Freeman, Texas Southern

Davieon Cener, Jackson State Javelin Brandon McLaren, Alabama A&M

Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern Discus Throw Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Deandre Fyffe, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Hammer Throw Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Davieon Center, Jackson State Pole Vault Michael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman

Ladorian Havard, Prairie View A&M Long Jump Brandon McLaren, Alabama A&M

Nathan Crawford-Wallis, Prairie View A&M Triple Jump Nathan Crawford-Wallis, Prairie View A&M

Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern High Jump Caleb Snowden, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Guy Bond, Bethune-Cookman

