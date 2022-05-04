The WNBA journey — at least for the moment — is over former Jackson State center Ameshya Williams-Holliday after she was waived by the Indiana Fever.

Williams-Holliday, a third-round pick in last month’s WNBA draft, was let go along with guard Lindsay Allen, and forward Erin Whalen.

“Thank you all for your support, Williams-Holliday wrote on social media. “This has been one amazing ride. Making history in getting drafted and having an opportunity to compete and learn has been phenomenal. This is not the end. The journey continues. I’m excited for what’s next!”

Williams-Holliday only played in one of the Fever’s two preseason games, scoring two points and registering one rebound against the Dallas Wings on Monday.

She was the sixth HBCU player to have been drafted since 2002 and just the second to ever come from the SWAC.

In her three years with Jackson State, the Mississippi native was selected to the All-SWAC and All-SWAC Defensive teams while also being named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year.

This past season, Williams-Holliday led Jackson State to a 23-7 record, winning their second straight SWAC tournament championship. She was named SWAC Player of the Year and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year.