Tarik Cohen, the dynamic running back who burst on the national scene at North Carolina A&T, has been cut by the Chicago Bears.

Cohen, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2017, has been inactive for the last 30 games after tearing his ACL in 2020.

He was released by the Bears with an injury designation after being unable to pass a physical. Cohen was in the middle of a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension prior to his release.

Some of his finest work came in 2018, when he finished with 1,169 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. On top of that, he posted a league-leading 411 punt return yards. That showing earned him both All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods.

Cohen later started a career-high eleven games in 2019, but he was limited to just 669 all-purpose yards.

Known as “The Human Joystick,” Cohen was a three-time Offensive Player of the Year in the MEAC, had 1,588 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns in his final college season at North Carolina A&T.

With the Aggies, he rushed for a conference record 5,619 yards in four seasons, with 61 total touchdowns.