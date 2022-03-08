BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2021-22 All-SWAC Women’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday morning. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.
Jackson State’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday was named Player of the Year and also claimed Defensive Player of the Year accolades.
Arkansas Pine Bluff’s Zaay Green was tabbed Newcomer of the Year, Alcorn State’s Zy’Nyia White was selected Freshman of the Year, and Jackson State’s Tomekia Reed was voted SWAC Coach of the Year.
Williams-Holliday averaged 20.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game this past season for JSU. She has tallied 18 double-doubles, scoring a career-high of 33 points with 11 rebounds against Florida A&M, and 26 points with 11 rebounds, three blocks and three steals against Alabama A&M to close league play. She was another key contributor for a Lady Tigers team that was crowned the 2022 SWAC Women’s Basketball Regular Season Champions.
Also read: SWAC women’s and men’s 2022 basketball tournament brackets released
Green is a former McDonald’s All-American, who has been a dominate force for the Lady Lions this past season. She averaged 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.9 block shots per outing. Green was tabbed Player the Week on Dec. 8th and Impact Player of the Week on Feb. 18th after her triple-double and double-double performance against Alcorn State (26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals), and Jackson State (19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and two steals).
White leads all SWAC freshman players with an average of 13.3 points, connecting on over 40-percent of her shots from the field. She is currently ranked amongst the Top 10 in the SWAC for freshman with an average of 4.2 rebounds per game. White has tallied 17 steals, tied at 2nd in the Lady Braves program.
Reed has led Jackson State to consecutive SWAC Regular Season Championships while setting a school record in opening conference play with 16 consecutive wins. Jackson State has won 29 consecutive games in SWAC play dating back to last season.
The complete listing of all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.
All-SWAC First Team
Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State
Zaay Green, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State
Andriana Avent, Texas Southern
Alexus Holt, Grambling State
All-SWAC Second Team
Ataiya Bridges, Texas Southern
Dariauna Lewis, Alabama A&M
Nigeria Jones, Alabama A&M
Diana Rosenthal, Prairie View A&M
Dayzsha Rogan, Jackson State
Player of the Year
Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State
Defensive Player of the Year
Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State
Newcomer of the Year
Zaay Green, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Freshman of the Year
Zy’Niya White, Alcorn State
Coach of the Year
Tomekia Reed, Jackson State
Courtesy: SWAC