BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2021-22 All-SWAC Women’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday morning. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

Jackson State’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday was named Player of the Year and also claimed Defensive Player of the Year accolades.

Arkansas Pine Bluff’s Zaay Green was tabbed Newcomer of the Year, Alcorn State’s Zy’Nyia White was selected Freshman of the Year, and Jackson State’s Tomekia Reed was voted SWAC Coach of the Year.

Williams-Holliday averaged 20.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game this past season for JSU. She has tallied 18 double-doubles, scoring a career-high of 33 points with 11 rebounds against Florida A&M, and 26 points with 11 rebounds, three blocks and three steals against Alabama A&M to close league play. She was another key contributor for a Lady Tigers team that was crowned the 2022 SWAC Women’s Basketball Regular Season Champions.

Green is a former McDonald’s All-American, who has been a dominate force for the Lady Lions this past season. She averaged 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.9 block shots per outing. Green was tabbed Player the Week on Dec. 8th and Impact Player of the Week on Feb. 18th after her triple-double and double-double performance against Alcorn State (26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals), and Jackson State (19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and two steals).

White leads all SWAC freshman players with an average of 13.3 points, connecting on over 40-percent of her shots from the field. She is currently ranked amongst the Top 10 in the SWAC for freshman with an average of 4.2 rebounds per game. White has tallied 17 steals, tied at 2nd in the Lady Braves program.

Reed has led Jackson State to consecutive SWAC Regular Season Championships while setting a school record in opening conference play with 16 consecutive wins. Jackson State has won 29 consecutive games in SWAC play dating back to last season.

The complete listing of all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.

All-SWAC First Team

Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State

Zaay Green, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

Andriana Avent, Texas Southern

Alexus Holt, Grambling State

All-SWAC Second Team

Ataiya Bridges, Texas Southern

Dariauna Lewis, Alabama A&M

Nigeria Jones, Alabama A&M

Diana Rosenthal, Prairie View A&M

Dayzsha Rogan, Jackson State

Player of the Year

Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State

Defensive Player of the Year

Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State

Newcomer of the Year

Zaay Green, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Freshman of the Year

Zy’Niya White, Alcorn State

Coach of the Year

Tomekia Reed, Jackson State

Courtesy: SWAC