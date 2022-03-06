BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The SWAC released its 2022 women’s and men’s basketball tournament brackets on Saturday featuring the league’s top eight teams at the conclusion of regular-season play.

Regular-season champion Jackson State enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed for the women with an 18-0 conference record.

Alabama A&M claimed the No. 2 seed (13-5 SWAC) while Alabama State claimed the No. 3 seed (12-6 SWAC) in the tournament followed by No. 4 seed Southern (11-7 SWAC).

Texas Southern is the No. 5 seed (11-7 SWAC) followed by No. 6 seed Prairie View A&M (10-8 SWAC).

Grambling State (10-8 SWAC) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (9-9 SWAC) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds respectively.

The upcoming tournament schedule is listed below. Each tournament game is slated to be carried live on ESPN+.

In the men’s bracket, Alcorn State enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed (14-4 SWAC). Texas Southern is the No. 2 seed (13-5 SWAC) followed by No. 3 seed Southern (12-6 SWAC).

Florida A&M claimed the No. 4 seed (11-7 SWAC) in the tournament followed by No. 5 seed Alabama A&M (10-8 SWAC). Grambling State will enter the tournament as the No. 6 seed (9-9 SWAC).

Jackson State (9-9 SWAC) and Prairie View A&M (8-10 SWAC) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds respectively.

Conference records with the league’s tiebreaker policy were used to determine final seedings.

The 2022 Cricket SWAC Basketball Tournament presented by Mountain Dew is scheduled to be played on March 9-12 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

The upcoming tournament schedule is listed below. Each tournament game is slated to be carried live on ESPN+ with the exception of the championship game which will be carried live on ESPNU.

Date Women’s Tournament Schedule Time Watch March 9 Game 1: #2 Alabama A&M vs #7 Grambling State 11:00 am ESPN+ March 9 Game 2: #1 Jackson State vs #8 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5:30 pm ESPN+ March 10 Game 3: #3 Alabama State vs #6 Prairie View A&M 11:00 am ESPN+ March 10 Game 4: #4 Southern vs. #5 Texas Southern 5:30 pm ESPN+ March 11 Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3 11:00 am ESPN+ March 11 Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 5:30 pm ESPN+ March 12 Game 7: Women’s Basketball Championship Game 1:30 pm ESPN+

Date Men’s Tournament Schedule Time Watch March 9 Game 1: #2 Texas Southern vs #7 Jackson State 2:00 pm ESPN+ March 9 Game 2: #1 Alcorn State vs #8 Prairie View A&M 8:30 pm ESPN+ March 10 Game 3: #3 Southern vs #6 Grambling State 2:00 pm ESPN+ March 10 Game 4: #4 Florida A&M vs. #5 Alabama A&M 8:30 pm ESPN+ March 11 Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3 2:00 pm ESPN+ March 11 Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 8:30 pm ESPN+ March 12 Game 7: Men’s Basketball Championship Game 5:00 pm ESPNU

All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)

Courtesy: SWAC