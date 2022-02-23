A Grambling State official said that a report by a Louisiana television station suggesting the football program was set to hire former Baylor coach Art Briles was not accurate.

Late Wednesday, KTAL in Shreveport, Louisiana reported Grambling was going to hire Briles citing unnamed sources.

Speaking with the News-Star, an unidentified Grambling official told the newspaper that there was “no truth to this rumor” and would not comment on “any false hires.”

KTAL has since deleted a tweet and removed a story from its website about Briles being hired by Grambling.

Briles, 66, has not coached in the college game since he was fired by Baylor following the 2016 season after an investigation determined that he and the football staff ignored allegations of sexual assault committed by several Baylor football players.

An NCAA investigation, however, did not find Baylor guilty because its inaction at the time did not violate bylaws set by the collegiate governing body.

During his eight seasons in Waco, Briles went 65-37 and won a pair of Big 12 championships during a run that led to four Top 25 finishes.

Briles last coached at Mount Vernon High School in Texas, where the team finished the season 20-6 and even reached the Class 3A Division I semifinals in 2020.

Before his time at Baylor, Briles was the head coach at the University of Houston from 2003-2007.

He has had previous coaching stops in the CFL and the Italian Football League.