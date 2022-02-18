Dover, Del. – Delaware State guard Myles Carter is being rewarded for his stellar 2021-22 season for the Hornets. Carter has been selected to compete in the College Basketball All-Star Game (CBAG) on Saturday, April 23 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Carter will join top seniors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country on the HBCU All-Star Team. The opposing team will be comprised of dynamic players from universities across Ohio.

According to organizers, the game will provide an opportunity for players (All-Stars) to exhibit their skills in front of pro scouts and thousands of fans. State and city officials, as well as a host of celebrities, will also be present to show support for the College All-Stars.

The All-Star Game will be officiated under NBA rules, allowing pro scouts to evaluate All-Stars under next-level conditions.

This is the second post-season all-star opportunity for Carter, who is among the candidates to compete in the inaugural HBCU Men’s Basketball All-Star Game set for the NCAA Final Four weekend in New Orleans.

Heading into this weekend’s games, Carter ranks third in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in scoring (15.3 ppg), ninth in rebounding (5.6 pg) and fifth in field goal percentage (.425). He has reached double-figures in scoring in 19 games, including five with 20-or-more points.

Courtesy: Delaware State Athletics