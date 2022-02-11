Any possibly of Deion Sanders one day patrolling the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys is dream that was emphatically denied by the NFL legend and current college football coach.

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL,” Sanders told Sports Illustrated. “I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”

Sanders, who is fresh off a 2021 season where he led Jackson State to a SWAC championship en route to winning the Eddie Robinson Award as the nation’s top FCS coach, explained that despite overtures from Shaquille O’Neal or Eddie George, he simply has no desire to work in the NFL in any coaching capacity.

“I’m not an assistant coach. That is not me,” said Sanders, who won Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. “I am a head coach … I don’t settle for mediocrity whatsoever. You are going to do it this way, we are going to work our butts off, we are going to be a team. The only thing that is individual about you is the way you play.”

Coach Prime has maintained through rumors and published reports of candidacy for open FBS jobs that his loyalties are tied to Jackson State and making a difference within HBCU football world.