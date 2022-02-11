The Southern Heritage Classic matchup featuring Jackson State and Tennessee State will be played at least one more time.

The longtime rivals will meet in Memphis at the Liberty Bowl on Sept. 10 as previously scheduled.

The news comes weeks after it was reported that Jackson State will no longer participate in the Southern Heritage Classic.

Also read: Jackson State withdraws from Southern Heritage Classic football game

Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones said JSU informed him of the school’s plans to terminate the agreement, which wasn’t supposed to end until 2024.

“Last week, confidential legal correspondence between Jackson State University and Summitt Management Corporation was leaked, which did not reflect the ongoing communication between the parties,” according to statement attributed to Jackson State. “We understand how football fans plan to attend games months in advance, and it was never our intent to abruptly cancel participation during the 2022 season.

“The 2022 Southern Heritage Classic game between JSU and Tennessee State University will be played as originally planned. We are pleased with this conclusion and look forward to bringing the SWAC Championship JSU Tigers back to Memphis in September for one final battle on the gridiron.”

The schools have met 28 times since 1990, with Tennessee State leading the all-time series 17-11.