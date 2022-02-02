Hue Jackson apparently is very intimate with at least a few experiences outlined in a damning racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the NFL by ex-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Flores, who was fired by Miami last month after compiling a 24-25 record over three seasons, alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains “rife with racism.”

Among the charges alleged by Flores in the class-action lawsuit was that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per game the team lost in order to improve draft position.

Jackson, who had stints as head coach with the then-Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns, suggested on Twitter that Browns owner Jimmy Haslem also wasn’t opposed to the team losing to help its draft outlook.

Kimberley Diemert, an executive representing Jackson’s foundation, alleged records were available that documented Cleveland team executives Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, and Andrew Berry and Jackson — were paid bonuses to tank in 2016 and 2017.

Well Jimmy Haslam, was happy while we kept losing. — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

“Well Jimmy Haslam, was happy while we kept losing,” Jackson wrote on Twitter in response to the Flores’ claim. “Trust me it was a good number.”

Also read: ‘This is going to be the place to be’: Hue Jackson officially introduced as Grambling State’s football coach

Under Jackson, Cleveland went 3-36 in three seasons, including an 0-16 mark in 2017.

Jackson, who is just one of 20 Black NFL head coaches in the 101-year history of the league, wrote in another tweet that he supports Flores in his efforts.

“I stand with Brian Flores. I can back up every word i’m saying,” Jackson said.”

Jackson, who had worked as a college and NFL coach in various capacities for more than two decades, was introduced in December as the 14th head coach in Grambling State football history.

Jackson was also the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under first-year head coach Eddie George.

” …if you knew the truth you would swallow everything in your mouth, Jackson said in response to skepticism about claims of racism in the NFL. “Enough. Truth just starting to seep out of what really happens in the NFL. Trust me there are some great owners out there and there are some people you better dig deeper and see the truth.”

Dude if you knew the truth you would swallow everything in your mouth. Enough. Truth just starting to seep out of what really happens in the NFL. Trust me there are some great owners out there and there are some people you better dig deeper and see the truth. — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

In a statement released by the lawyers representing him, Flores said: “God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals.”

“In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come,” he said.

In a statement, the NFL said it will defend “against these claims, which are without merit.”