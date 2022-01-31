The Delaware State-Coppin State men’s basketball contest scheduled for Monday evening has been postponed due to an emergency closure of the campus due to a bomb threat, Delaware State officials announced.

The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., following the 5:30 p.m. Hornets’ women’s game against Coppin State.

At least six HBCUs received bomb threats Monday morning, disrupting campus operations and launching police investigations.

Southern, Howard, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State, Bowie State University and Delaware State all received bomb threats Monday morning, according to campus spokespeople or social media posts.

It’s the second time this month that a number of HBCUs received bomb threats that in some cases led schools to relocate students, faculty and staff while searches were performed.

On Jan. 5, at least three HBCUs, including Howard, received bomb threats.

After the earlier bomb threats this month, the FBI said it would investigate. In a statement Monday, the agency said they are taking action after the latest threats were reported.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” the FBI said in an news release. “As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”