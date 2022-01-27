Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is continuing to reap the benefits from his historic freshman season.

Sanders on Thursday became the first HBCU athlete to ink an NIL deal with Gatorade.

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, won the Jerry Rice Award, given to the national freshman player of the year FCS.

He finished the season with 3,231 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes while leading the Tigers to a SWAC championship.

“It’s an honor to join the Gatorade family and represent this historic moment for HBCU athletes,” Sanders said. “I can’t wait to work with Gatorade on and off the field to help create even more opportunities for HBCU students and athletes.”

Sanders also has NIL deals in association with Tom Brady and Beats by Dre.

Chauncey Hamlett, the CMO/VP of PepsiCo Beverages North America, South Division, added: “As one of the country’s best freshmen college football players, Shedeur Sanders is another incredible addition to the Gatorade Family. In his first year at Jackson State University, he’s already demonstrated the excellence and tenacity Gatorade athletes are known for and we’re excited to partner with him and build upon our commitment of supporting HBCUs and their athletes.”