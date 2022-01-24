In a football game featuring the best high school talent in the country, the most impressive player by far was Jackson State commit Travis Hunter.

Playing in the Polynesian Bowl on a team coached by Grambling State legend and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams, Hunter stole the show.

The two-way athlete — playing both defensive back and wide receiver in the game — nabbed a soaring endzone interception and then paid homage to JSU head coach Deion Sanders by breaking out into a “Prime Dance” celebration.

On offense, Hunter hauled in five receptions for 54 yards. The overall performance earned Hunter, who stunned the college football world by verbally committing to Jackson State in December, Polynesian Bowl MVP.

“I did what I ways do,” said Hunter after being handed the trophy. “Just show ’em what I can do.”