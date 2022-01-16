GRAMBLING, La. – The Grambling State University women’s basketball team got back on track with a 55-46 victory over arch-rival Southern on Saturday afternoon at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

The winning effort was aided in large part by the duo of Justice Coleman and Trasity Totten who contributed 15 points apiece. Coleman snagged eight rebounds with two assists, while Totten nabbed a game-high nine rebounds to go along with one assist and one steal.

Totten got her big night started by opening the game with a three-pointer on GSU’s first possession, giving the Lady Tigers a 3-0 lead at the 9:36 mark. However, SU seized control on the first quarter, building a seven-point lead, 14-7, with 1:07 to go in the period. The Jaguars held a 14-9 going in the second frame.

The Lady Tigers dominated the second quarter of play, outscoring the Southern 21-9. After the Jaguars opened up a 19-11 advantage, GSU embarked on a 19-4 run over the final 8 minutes of the first half.

A 3-pointer by Totten tied the game at 19-19 with 6:35 to go in the half. A layup by Ariel Williams put the Lady Tigers in front, 21-19, with 5:59 to go. Grambling State led 30-23 at the break.

The Lady Tigers tipped the second half off with back-to-back buckets from Totten and Coleman, pushing GSU’s lead to 34-23 at the 8:14 mark. By the end of the third quarter, however, SU found itself back in front, 40-39, thanks to a 17-4 run.

In the final period, Totten drained a layup to put Grambling State back in the lead, 44-42, with 4:53 to play. GSU closed the game on a 13-4 run, securing victory for the Lady Tigers.

Men’s basketball: Grambling 83, Southern 77

The Grambling State University men’s basketball team handed Southern University their first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) loss with an 83-77 victory at Willis Reed Court at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon.

Cameron Christon banked a clutch 3-pointer with 1:16 left to give the Tigers a six-point lead, 77-71. Christon finished the night with 23 points, including 11-for-11 at the free-throw line. Tra’Michael Moton registered 16 points, two rebounds and two steals.

Grambling State (5-12 overall, 3-2 SWAC) raced out to a 13-7 advantage after a Cameron Christon bucket five minutes into the game. The Tigers took a nine-point lead, 22-13, as A’Mari McCray scored on a layup with 12:23 left in the first half.

Southern clawed their way back, tying the game at 28 with 7:36 remaining in the first half. The Jaguars got a bucket by Tyrone Lyons with 1:31 left as Southern held a slim 44-43 lead to enter the break.

Neither team broke loose early in the second half until Grambling State took a 67-62 lead after a pair of free throws by AJ Taylor. Southern closed the gap to 70-68 after two free throws by Isaiah Rollins with just over three minutes remaining.

Grambling State responded with an 8-2 run, capped by a free throw by Prince Moss as the Tigers pushed the margin to 78-71 with 55 seconds left. The Jaguars could not recover as Grambling State picked up the rivalry win.

Courtesy: GSU Athletics