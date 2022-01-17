A conversation between college basketball coaches from different spectrums of the sport led to one of the most important games of the season.

Howard and Notre Dame meet in Washington D.C. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Irish’s first-ever trip to an HBCU.

Also read: Late push not enough for Howard in 71-68 loss to Notre Dame

“This game came about as a result of a conversation that I had with (Notre Dame coach) Mike Brey,” Howard coach Kenny Blakeney told the Washington Informer. “I have always had great respect for him. He is a progressive thinker and he saw this as an opportunity to educate his young student-athletes on the value of history of African Americans.”

The game was originally scheduled for last season but was canceled due to COVID-19 issues that impacted the Howard basketball program.

“It’s an absolute honor to be on the Howard University campus on MLK Day,” Brey said. “My players and their parents have asked about this game all season. It’s a powerful educational experience for our players and for all of the Notre Dame family.”