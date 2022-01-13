With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the fall 2020 football and marching band season, HBCU Sports announced the finalists of its Band of the Year Award on Wednesday.

This year we are throwing in some cash! @The_ASUMMH, @THEMARCHING100, @SonicBoomOTS, @B_GMM, and @SU_HumanJukebox are the 5 finalists for HBCU Sports Band of the Year with hardware and $2,500 going to the winner. Voting begins Friday, Jan. 14, and will run thru Friday, Jan. 21. pic.twitter.com/mZ28laa7HU — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) January 12, 2022

Alabama State’s Mighty Marching Hornets, Florida A&M’s Marching 100, Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South, North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine, and Southern University’s Human Jukebox are the five finalists for the award with hardware and $2,500 going to the winner. This will be the first year that a cash award will be given to the winning band.

The finalists were determined using a scoring system from our season-long weekly polls. The winner will be determined by votes tabulated from our audience in a poll that will begin Friday (Jan. 14) and run through Friday, Jan. 21.

Past HBCU Sports Band of the Year winners

2015 – Prairie View A&M

2016 – Miles College

2017 – North Carolina A&T

2018 – North Carolina A&T

2019 – Norfolk State

2020 – No winner due to COVID-19