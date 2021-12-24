Southern coach Eric Dooley has finalized the staff that will be joining him in Baton Rouge.

The group is made up of nine ex-Prairie View assistants and another five that have prior ties to Southern.

The new Jaguars coach staff includes:

Henry Miller (defensive coordinator), Alvin Fosselman (linebackers), Ryan Burton (safeties), La’Allen Clark (defensive ends), Damon Nivens (offensive line), Mark Frederick (running backs and special teams), Johnathan Williams (quarterbacks) and Devin Fosselman (wide receivers).

Among them, Alvin Fosselman, Nivens and Demarcus Miller played for Southern. Fredrick was an assistant on Dawson Odums’ staff in 2017.

The other assistants, Devin Fosselman, Williams and Henry Miller all have SWAC connections either as coaches or players.

“I think it’s a very strong staff, guys that I know well and who know Southern,” Dooley said.