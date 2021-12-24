Winston-Salem State and Central State to play in the third annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and WSSU jointly announced the Rams’ participation in the Classic on Friday. In North Carolina, the Rams’ athletic administration also announced that nine-year NFL veteran Robert Massey had been promoted to head coach.

The 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic tentatively is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

WSSU’s opponent, along with ticket information and other details about the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to host Winston-Salem State University in the third Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic,” said Adrian Allison, Chief Relationship Officer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Fans of the Classic can expect Coach Massey to bring an energetic team ready to kick off its season in the shadow of the shrine of football. Additionally, the school’s ‘Red Sea of Sound’ band will continue the tradition of having fans experience one of the best halftimes in sports.”

Last season, the Rams finished in third place in the Southern Division of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association with Massey serving under the title of interim head coach.

Courtesy: Black College Football Hall of Fame