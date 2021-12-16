Lost in the fervor of Travis Henry signing with Jackson State was another HBCU receiving a commitment — the highest in its history — from the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Eden James, the son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James, committed to Howard on National Signing Day.

“For me, it was very hard,” James told Treasure Coast Newspapers about the decision to choose Howard.“Especially when ego takes place. I feel like my play was bigger than the stage they had. But you have to look at the overall situations. Everything with Howard was ideal for me.

“There are schools that are bigger than Howard, but the situation wasn’t ideal.”

James, a three-star running back from Treasure Coast High School in Florida, said his commitment along with Hunter’s historic move was a “tremendous day for HBCUs.”

“I think it is a tremendous day for HBCUs,” he said. “You got Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player. This thing is about to take off. I’m sure other kids will follow. I’m happy and proud for HBCUs.