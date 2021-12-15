Deion Sanders turned the college football recruiting world on its head by flipping No. 1 2022 recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State to Jackson State.

The reaction on social media has ranged from complete shock to extreme joy.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the landmark commitment:

Was just on the phone with an FBS head coach a bit ago who asked me when Travis Hunter was going to announce that he was going to play for Deion Sanders and an HBCU. Next words out of his mouth: “This will be a game-changer.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 15, 2021

This is the biggest recruiting coup in my lifetime — perhaps ever. https://t.co/hc2aeeAG3C — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 15, 2021

Jackson State (@jacksonstatefb) flipped Travis Hunter. Coach Prime lands an uner athletic playmaker, per our tracking data on Hunter:

ATH Score: 92.0

PROD Score: 95.9

Overall RA Score: 93.5 https://t.co/8NcMsoePCe — Recruiting Analytics (@RAanalytics) December 15, 2021

Travis Hunter to #JacksonState is the start of players realizing it doesn’t matter where you go, what the “tradition” is, or where guys have gone before It’s about where YOU can be at your best, be appreciated and important and have real advocates for YOU Be like Travis Hunter. — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) December 15, 2021

Currently at @JacksonStateU and @DeionSanders Flipped the top Player in the country ! They on that yard going Ham and I love it pic.twitter.com/qQT5kK3pWS — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 15, 2021