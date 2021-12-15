DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Collins Joseph’s 14 points led a balanced Bethune-Cookman scoring effort as the Wildcats downed Johnson 88-41 in their home opener Wednesday night in Moore Gym.

Marcus Garrett added 13, Joe French 12 and Mikey West 11 as the Wildcats (2-8) overcame a slow start to easily post the victory after starting the season with nine games on the road.

Johnson started strong, making seven three-pointers in the first half, and took an early 19-10 lead.

B-CU answered, taking a 21-19 lead on a Joseph lay-up and for good on a Dylan Robertson dunk with 5:51 that made it 23-22. The Wildcats held the Suns to one three-pointer the rest of the half and led 37-25 at intermission.

An 8-2 run started the second half for B-CU as the Wildcats held Johnson to 16 points over the final 20 minutes.

Robertson and Kevin Davis led the Wildcats with seven rebounds each, and West dished out seven assists.

Courtesy: Bethune Cookman Athletics