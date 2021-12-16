Tom Brady has a new brand of apparel, and athletes will be the face of his brand called BRADY.

One of the athletes signed on to BRADY is Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is one of ten athletes to join BRADY so far.

“Their embodiment of BRADY’s founding principles to be the best you can be while inspiring fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance,” the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback said in a news release.

“Having these ten athletes represent our first BRADY campaign is really special,” Brady said in the release. “They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded.”

Also read: Can the NIL legislation even the playing field for HBCUs? Depends on who you ask

“Two of the outstanding athletes featured in the campaign include Freshman of the Year, Shedeur Sanders, son of legendary football player Deion Sanders; and Cade McNamara, of Tom Brady’s alma mater the University of Michigan and the first quarterback to beat Ohio State in ten years,” the release stated. “The campaign boasts athletes across several sports including basketball, football, baseball, tennis, and hockey.”

BRADY will launch next month — it’ll be on bradybrand.com and also will be available in Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com.

This isn’t the first NIL deal Sanders has picked up, as he announced back in September that he signed a NIL deal with Beats by Dre to be a brand ambassador.

Sanders had a sensational season on the field for Jackson State, leading the Tigers to an 11-1 record, SWAC championship, and was became the first-ever HBCU football player to win the Jerry Rice Award as the top FCS freshman.