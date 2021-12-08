Grambling State is on the cusp of naming its next head coach.

Sources notified by HBCU Sports Wednesday evening indicated that former NFL coach and Tennessee State assistant Hue Jackson Jackson will be named coach.

Football Scoop on Wednesday reported that Jackson was Grambling’s “top choice.”

Earlier in the day, Grambling on its website announced that it will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to introduce the new coach.

This past season, Jackson was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under first-year head coach Eddie George.

Under Jackson, the TSU offense ranked No. 5 in scoring, No. 5 in total offense, and No. 2 in passing offense in the Ohio Valley Conference. He was credited for resurrecting the performance of graduate transfer Geremy Hickbottom, who threw 12 touchdowns to four interceptions and posted a 134.6 passing rating.

Jackson would replace Broderick Fobbs, who was fired by Grambling in November after eight seasons at the helm.

Jackson had been out of coaching since he was fired in 2018 after three seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson’s prior experience includes acting as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens before being named head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2011. Jackson was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2015.