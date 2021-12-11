FAIRFIELD, Ala. – Benedict outscored Miles 16-3 during a key second-half stretch and beat the Golden Bears 68-67 on Saturday afternoon.

After holding as much as a 13-point lead in the first half, the Tigers led 36-27 at the half. Miles used a 12-0 run early in the second half to take a 47-42 lead. Miles had a 51-46 lead with 8:55 left in the game when Benedict used a 16-3 run to build a 62-54 lead with 2:30 left to play after Tajh Green capped off the run with a dunk.

The Golden Bears made it 64-62 with nine seconds left after hitting a 3-pointer. Brandon Beidleman hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left for a 68-64 lead. Miles hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to cut the final score to 68-67.

Timothy Bing Jr. led the Tigers with 18 points, while Green added 15 points. Malachi McCoy chipped in 12 points.

Benedict, with its fifth straight win, improves to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the SIAC. Miles dropped its third straight game to fall to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the SIAC. Miles had a 24-game winning streak at home snapped by the Tigers.

Courtesy: Benedict Athletics