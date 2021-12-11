JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Four Eagles scored in double figures as Coppin State gained victory over the St. Peters Peacocks, winning 66-57, Saturday afternoon inside the Yanitelli Center.

Jaia Alexander and Jalynda Salley both finished the game with double-doubles.

Alexander led all players in points and rebounds, with 21 and 16, and had an all-around defensive game as she grabbed 14 defensive rebounds and three blocks. Salley also had a double-double with 10 points and 14 boards.

Aliyah Lawson was the Eagles’ second-leading scorer with 16 points and was efficient from beyond the arc as she shot three-of-four. Mossi Staples led the team in steals and assists and scored in double figures to finish the game with 13 points, seven assists, and five steals.

Salley and Alexander caused early havoc to St. Peters in the paint. Salley scored two back-to-back layups off Alexander’s assists. Staples got her team going with three early assists in the first quarter alone, to solidify a lead for Coppin.

The Eagles finished the first quarter on a 7-1 run. St. Peters took the lead in the second quarter. A 7-0 run mid-quarter run for Coppin placed them at a two-point deficit by the half.

Coppin embarked on 10-0 scoring run at the start of the second half. The run was generated by a put-back from Salley, followed by seven straight points from Alexander, and topped off with a free-throw from Jewel Watkins.

With a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter, Staples and Lawson went on a nine-point scoring run and brought the Eagles lead to double digits.

St. Peters attempt to make a comeback was not enough to stop Coppins’ physicality in the fourth quarter. The Eagles continuously got to the line and pulled away with free-throw makes.

