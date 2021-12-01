Tennessee State announced that freshman point guard Hercy Miller will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury.



As one of the top NCAA college basketball players, this highly touted prospect is expected to make a return during the 2022-23 season, the school said in a news release. Miller’s injury was not disclosed.

In six games this season, Miller averaged two points per game, scoring a career-high seven points in a game versus Fisk University on Nov. 16.

In July, Miller announced that he signed a reported $2 million endorsement deal the day after the NCAA made it official that athletes can legally profit from their name and likeness.

A three-star recruit, Miller, the son of hip-hop mogul Master P., chose TSU over the likes of Arizona, UCLA, USC, LSU, Missouri, Western Kentucky and Howard.